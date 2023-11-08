Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFMD

Affimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Affimed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.