AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.94.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

