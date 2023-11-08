Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-307 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.27 million.

AGTI stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of 306.15, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Agiliti from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Agiliti from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $149,088.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,941,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $716,487 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Agiliti by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agiliti by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 89.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

