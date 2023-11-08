Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $320.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.50.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.51. 338,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.00. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

