Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-$13.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-13.10 EPS.

NYSE APD opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $254.02 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

