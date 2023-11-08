Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,201,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

