Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million -$1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.84 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.44.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

