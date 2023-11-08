Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Albany International worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Albany International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

