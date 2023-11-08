Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

