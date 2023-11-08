Align Technology (ALGN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) recently:
- 10/27/2023 – Align Technology was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $378.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $430.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $320.00.
- 10/5/2023 – Align Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
Align Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day moving average is $315.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Activity at Align Technology
In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
