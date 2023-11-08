Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,789 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $18,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.13 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.52.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

