Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.13 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

