Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $195.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,763. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.52.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.