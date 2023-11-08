AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 427.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384,194 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of AlloVir worth $22,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 11,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $28,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vikas Sinha sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $26,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,173,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 11,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $28,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,003 shares of company stock valued at $79,453. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AlloVir

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.