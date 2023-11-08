AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,200 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 250,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,608. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

