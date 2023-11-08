AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. 192,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,060. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

