AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 89,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,449. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

