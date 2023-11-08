AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 17,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,661. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

