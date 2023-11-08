AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 294,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

