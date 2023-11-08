AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 14.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,752,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.32. 208,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

