AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. 71,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,838. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.78 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

