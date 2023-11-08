AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $10.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 291,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 770,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,478,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. 629,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,251,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
