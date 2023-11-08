AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 105,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 5,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.19. 179,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.61 and its 200 day moving average is $306.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

