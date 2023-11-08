AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,391,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,479,000 after buying an additional 70,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 225,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,866. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $51.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

