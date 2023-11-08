AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 76,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,509. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

