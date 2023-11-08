AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,871. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

