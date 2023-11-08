AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,263. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

