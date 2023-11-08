AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 310,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.4 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.41. The company had a trading volume of 251,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

