AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $38.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

