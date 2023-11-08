AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 1,008,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

