AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. 1,595,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

