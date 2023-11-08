AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,990. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

