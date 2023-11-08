AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.01. The company had a trading volume of 127,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,562. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

