AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perion Network by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PERI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,697. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
