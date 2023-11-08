AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 5.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in MP Materials by 22.1% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 156,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after buying an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.68.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.