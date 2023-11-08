AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 469,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,300. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

