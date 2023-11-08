AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,833. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.