AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,833. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

