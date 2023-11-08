AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 223,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,497. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

