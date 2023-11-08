AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. 144,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,357. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.03 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

