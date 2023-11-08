AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 104,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,395. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

