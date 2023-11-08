AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 450,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.67. The stock had a trading volume of 201,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.21 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $305.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

