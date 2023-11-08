AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:GHI traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 7,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,993. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $376.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
