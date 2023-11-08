Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s 4th Largest Position

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %
GOOG stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.