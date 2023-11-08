Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,092,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

