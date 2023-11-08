Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $32.74

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.74, but opened at $31.85. Alteryx shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 506,458 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.69.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 41.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 611.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 93.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

