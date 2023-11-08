Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $32.74

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.74, but opened at $31.85. Alteryx shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 506,458 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

