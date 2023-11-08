Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Altria Group worth $90,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

