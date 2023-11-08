Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

