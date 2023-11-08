Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

