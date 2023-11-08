Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

